Religion briefs

Piqua-Trinity Church services

PIQUA — Trinity Church welcomes you 11 a.m. Sunday morning. You can connect with Trinity Church online at www.trinitychurchpiqua.com, or on Facebook. The church is located at 622 Gordon St., Piqua. Call 937-606-2650 for more information.

True Life services, in person or online

TROY — Join True Life Community Church this Sunday for the Easter sermon series, “Unshakable.” Jesus shows us what it means to embrace a bold, unshakable faith, a faith grounded in the truth of God’s Word.

This March, prayer focus will be on the Troy City Schools. Join True Life and pray together for the schools, students, and teachers. Specifically, Administration (Superintendent and Principals) and School Board, the Curriculum and Studies, the Teachers and Support Staff, and Students and their Families. Please keep local community schools in prayers.

The community is always welcome; TLC will open its doors this Sunday with worship service starting at 10 a.m. Masks are now mandatory in Ohio and must be worn indoors. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

You can connect with TLC online at www.tlctroy.com, or on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube. TLC is handicapped accessible. The church is located at 56 Foss Way. Call 937-332-0041 for more information.

First Lutheran services

TROY — First Lutheran Church of Troy is back to public worship and invites the community to weekly worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m.

AA-Open Group will be held at 6 a.m. on Mondays, and AA- Men’s Group will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

First Lutheran of Troy is located at 2899 W. Main Street, Troy, and can be contacted at 937-335-2323 or office@firstlutheranchurchtroy.org. Visit www.firstlutheranchurchtroy.org for more information.

St. Theresa Church begins Lenten Fish Fries

COVINGTON — St. Teresa Catholic Church, located at 6925 W. US Route 36 in Covington, will hold a Lenten Fish Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. on March 26 due to demand. Fish, green beans, applesauce and a roll will be available for $8. Dinners are carry-out only.

Trinity Episcopal Church announces Lenten Services

TROY — Trinity Episcopal Church will be hosting evening prayer services every Wednesday from Feb. 24 to March 24 beginning at 7 p.m.

St. Marys Church begins Lenten Fish Fries

PIQUA — Lenten fish fries at St. Mary Church in Piqua begin on Friday, Feb. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. All meals are served in a drive-thru carry out only. Meals include three pieces of deep fried fish, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and a dinner roll. Price is $8 for each meal.

Enter the parking lot next to St. Mary Catholic Church on the Greene Street side and exit on North Street after picking up your dinner.