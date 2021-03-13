Police investigate reported double-shooting in Troy

TROY — Police in Troy are looking for answers in a reported double-shooting that took place on Saturday evening.

Miami County 911 dispatchers were alerted that two subjects suffering from apparent gunshot wounds were at a local hospital.

The pair, said to be from out-of-town, claimed they did not know where the alleged shooting took place.

Their investigation led police to search the area of Stonyridge Drive and Imperial Court. Police radio reports officers may have recovered evidence possibly related to the shootings.

The condition of the shooting victims has not be released.

Troy police are continuing to investigate.

We will provide further information as it becomes available.