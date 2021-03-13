Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

March 8

WARRANT: Officer on patrol observed a male having a fire in his backyard that had an active warrant for probation/parole violation. Anthony Benbow, 30, of Piqua, was incarcerated.

DISORDERLY: Officers responded to the report of a disturbance at Piqua Food Mart, 1401 South St. Dionmaniq Burge, 21, Alexis Kimbro, 22, and Brianna Wilson, 20, all of Piqua, were charged with disorderly conduct.

TRESPASS: Officer found open back door at a condemned residence, at 646 S. Roosevelt Ave. Male located inside while clearing the residence. Noah Mills, 53, of Piqua, was cited with criminal trespass.