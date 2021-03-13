Pioneer Electric co-op to hold annual meeting virtually

PIQUA — Pioneer’s 85th annual meeting will be held virtually on Saturday, March 27, 2021, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

This year’s meeting will include a look back at 2020, including key accomplishments, financials, board election results, and voting on Code of Regulations and Articles of Incorporation changes proposed by the Board of Trustees, as well as an overview of plans for 2021.

Members interested in attending Pioneer’s annual meeting virtually should register on the company’s website, www.pioneerec.com, or by calling the Pioneer office. Those who preregister will be eligible for one of 20 $50 bill credits. The meeting can be viewed online or listened to by phone.

“Although our annual meeting will be held virtually this year, I highly encourage you to join us for our live broadcast,” Ron Salyer, President and CEO, said. “It’s a great opportunity to stay up-to-date on what’s going on at your cooperative and learn what we have planned for 2021.”

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. Between 10 a.m. and noon, the meeting will recess, and consumer-members are encouraged to vote in person on the Articles of Incorporation and Code of Regulations changes recommended by the Pioneer Board of Trustees.

Pioneer employees will be collecting code change ballots via drive-thru voting at the Piqua or Urbana office. Those who return their ballot in person between 10 a.m. and noon will receive a $10 bill credit. Mailed ballots or those received outside of this period of time cannot be accepted due to the current code guidelines for voting. The meeting will reconvene at 12:15 p.m. with results of the Code of Regulations and Articles of Incorporation voting and reorganization of the board of trustees.

For the complete Code of Regulations and Articles of Incorporation language revision recommendations visit www.pioneerec.com, or review them in the January issue of Ohio Cooperative Living magazine.

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its member-owners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami, and Shelby Counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.