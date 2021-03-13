Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 5

POSSESSION: Logan Lowe, 18, of Covington, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

FIREARM: Vincent Levesay, 43, of Union, was charged with fourth-degree felony improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and OVI, and operating a motorcycle without an endorsement.

OVI: Jessica Pfeifer, 40, of Troy, was charged with OVI and marked lanes in the area of State Route 41 and Hufford Road.

OVI: Braedon Glover, 22, of Troy, was charged with parking on the highway and OVI.

March 6

ASSAULT: Gage Trickey, 20, of Troy, was charged with assault.

March 9

KEYS FOUND: A set of keys were turned over to a deputy by a Casstown resident. They were found in front of her home.

March 10

THEFT: A deputy responded to the New Creations Counseling Center in the 8600 block of South County Road 25-A, Tipp City, for a theft complaint. Upon my arrival I learned numerous catalytic converters were stolen off the eight listed vehicles. The thefts have been occurring since early November of 2020.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to a suspicious complaint in the 1000 block of West Monroe Concord Road at the Calvary Baptist Church in Concord Township. The complainant advised two juveniles were recorded pulling up to the church in a white Mitsubishi Eclipse. The juveniles approach the building and open an unlocked door to which they began yelling inside. The pastor requested the incident be documented, and extra patrols of the area.

March 11

CAR STOLEN: Deputies and patrolmen from Troy Police Department responded to Erwin Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership in reference to a suspicious complaint. Three males had broken into the business and were observed by the nighttime janitor, before fleeing the location. The business owner was contacted and confirmed a vehicle had been stolen.

HIGH SPEED CHASE: Around 1:30 a.m., a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of South Country Road 25A and Swailes Road, Troy. The vehicle did not stop for the emergency signal, and a pursuit of the vehicle followed. The pursuit was then terminated in the area of State Route 41 and Knoop Road as speeds were approaching 100 mph.

OPEN CONTAINER: Tyler Boyd, 36, of Troy, was charged with open container and possession of paraphernalia in the area of Studebaker Road and State Route 201, Bethel Twp.

ARSON: A deputy spoke with the victim about a civil matter about her getting her property back from the 6000 block of Newberry Washington Road, Piqua. The victim then received a video from Mark Larsh showing him burning her personal belongings and property. Mark Larsh was charged with arson.

K9 DETAIL: A deputy was dispatched to Interstate 75 south mile marker 69, Tipp City, for a free air sniff. K9 Vello alerted to the odor of narcotics at the driver and passenger door. A Tipp City Officer searched the vehicle, and marijuana residue was located on the floorboard of the vehicle.