Max Shore wins state title; Cooper Shore second; Miami East wrestling finishes fourth at D-III state tournament

MARION — Name the superlative.

Ecstatic, amazing, unbelievable.

All could be applied to the performances of Max Shore, the Shore family or the Miami East wrestling team at the D-III state wrestling tournament Saturday and Sunday at Marion Harding High School.

Max Shore (120) led the way by winning a state title, while Cooper Shore (113) finished second, David Davis (145) was fifth and Olivia Shore (see front page story) was sixth, becoming the first girls to every place at the boys state tournament.

Miami East finished fourth as a team.

“That is our highest finish ever,” Miami East coach Mark Rose said. “I am ecstatic. We have never brought that many wrestlers (four) and have them all place. What can you say about the Shore family? What a great wrestling family and I have to praise my assistant coach Rich Randall and all the time he has put in. He has worked with these wrestlers since they were young.”

Max Shore

Shore, a state runnerup as a freshman and state qualifier last year, came into the tournament with a 13-0 record.

The junior finished at 17-0 after four dominating wins.

“Max (Shore) is just on a different planet,” Rose said. “He overcame an injury where he missed six weeks. He was just unbelievable this weekend. What a performance.”

After his two matches Saturday ended in first period pins, he recorded an 11-2 major decision over Raymond CMil of South Range in the semifinals.

In the finals, he faced 53-1 Brandon Hahn of Eastwood and won by pin in 2:37 to join older brother Graham as a state champion.

He talked about what the weekend met for his family.

“After being state runnerup two years ago and not wrestling at state (because of Covid) last year, I was able to get myself stronger and win a state title. Olivia had never placed before and she placed fifth. Cooper was able to make the finals. Those are all things that hadn’t happened before.”

Shore missed much of the season with a hyper-extended arm, before returning for the sectional tournament.

“That was my first tournament back,” he said. “My only concern was my weight. I had a good weight-cut this week and felt really good going into the tournament. This really was (a special day for the family).”

Cooper Shore

The sophomore’s only mistake was running into Legacy Christian’s Dillon Campbell in the championship match.

He lost by tech fall 17-2 after having the first takedown against the eighth-ranked wrestler in the county who is a freshman in grade only.

“I know the score doesn’t show it, but Cooper (Shore) gave that kid the best match he has had all season,” Rose said about Campbell, who went 44-0. “What a phenomenal match by Cooper (Shore).”

Shore re-injured his shoulder in the second period.

“It is not an excuse,” Shore, who finished the season 33-3 said. “He is just a good wrestler. I was able to come over here and make the finals. It is definitely motivation to come back here next year and win.

On Saturday, he had 6-s decision over Michael Judge of Oak Harbor and Patrick Reineke of Gates Mills Hawken to advance to the semifinals.

On Sunday, he decisioned Gavin Caprella of Lima Central Catholic10-4, in the semifinals.

David Davis

Davis, who finished 35-8 on the season, , opened with a 10-4 decision over Cade Petersen of Oak Harbor, before losing a 1-0 heartbreaker to unbeaten Donnell Marshall of Centerburg in the quarterfinals Saturday

The junior rebounded with an 8-2 decision over Kane Epperly of Versailles in second consolations.

In his second consolation match Sunday, he went to overtime with Weslyn Moyer of Mechanicsburg before pulling out a 3-1 win on takedown.

“He is a good buddy of mine,” Davis said. “It was a scramble and fortunately I was able to get the win.”

He lost an 8-2 decision to Storm Stanley of Waynedale before decisioning Donnell Marshall of Centerburg 6-2 in the fifth-place match.

“I am not satisfied,” Davis said. “I wanted to finish third. For sure, it is motivation for next year. There are things I need to work on get better. We only had four wrestlers here, but we did really well. I just wish the whole team could experience this.”

Which was different from last year when Davis qualified for state, but the tournament was cancelled by Covid.

“I really wanted to get a state placement last year,” Davis said. “But, I guess I had to settle for doing it this year.

Rose was happy to see Davis’ success.

“Everyone was happy for David (Davis),” Rose said. “He works so hard and he wrestled great this weekend.

TROY CHRISTIAN

It was an untypical tournament for Troy Christian.

The Eagles Connor Havill (160) was the team’s only state placer.

Havill, 24-5, recorded a 3-0 decision over Cameron Woods of Barnesville in his opening match.

He lost a 4-2 decision to Donovan Palmer of Lutheran West in the quarterfinals, before defeating Coltin Meek of Newcomerstown by default.

In his first match Sunday, he lost and 8-7 decision to Carson Bey of Versailles, before taking seventh by defeating C.J. Smith of Marion Pleasant by default.

“I was hoping to do better, so it was disappointing,” Havill said. “I was (close against Carson Bey). Definitely, it will give me motivation for next year.”

Jason Shaffer (120), Troy Kennedy (126) and Austin Awan (152) had their seasons end Saturday.

Shaffer, 17-4, opened with an 18-3 tech fall over Ethan Dixon of Coshocton.

He lost an 11-6 decision to Will Davidson of Kirtland and lost a 5-2 decision to Marcus Medina of Milan Edison.

Kennedy, 23-6, lost a 3-2 decision to Hayden Kuhn of Ashland Crestview.

He rebounded with a 6-1 win over Jesse Maple of Ridgeway, before losing a 6-4 decision to Jack Elmore of Fairview Park Fairview.

Awan, 19-4, lost a 9-1 major decision to Evan Perry of Delta in the opening round and lost a 9-4 decision to Josh Brown of Berkshire in the consolations.

“It was tough weekend for us, that’s for sure,” Troy Christian coach Steve Goudy said. “It wasn’t from a lack of effort. I am really proud of the way the kids battled. Things just didn’t go our way.”

Goudy hopes there will be a return to the Schottenstein Center next year.

“I just hope no other kids have to go through this,” Goudy said. “Missing out on the experience of walking out of the tunnel at the Schott (Schottenstein Center) and the state tournament experience there. It was good to have a state tournament.”

Something, no one can argue with.