CASSTOWN — Roger and Nancy Kirk, of Casstown, were married on March 16, 1951, in the Casstown Methodist Church.

Roger is retired from the Hobart Corporation, and played senior softball for many years. Nancy retired after more than 30 years as a teacher at Miami East.

The couple has two children: Barbara (Bob) Bowman, of Casstown, and Steve (Lori) Kirk, of West Milton. They have six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.