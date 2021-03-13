Keep the light on at Hayner

To the Editor:

Keep the lights on! This Troy-Hayner Cultural Center renewal levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 house just $21.49 per year. That’s less than six cents per day and represents no additional taxes!

For 45 years, the Troy community has supported this treasured historic landmark that brings over 40,000 people through its doors each year. Mrs. Hayner left her beautiful home to the Troy Board of Education to be used as a community cultural center, supported by a tax levy.

What happens at the Hayner? Concerts, student recitals, and performing arts; annual art shows and exhibits; art day camps and homeschool art classes; Hayner Hits the Road Travel Club; Porchfest; Friday Night Film Series; photography exhibits; historic exhibits; student tours; and holiday exhibits to name a few. Hayner staff also participates with the downtown Troy Summer Music Series, Streets Alive, and Sculptures on the Square. Many clubs and organizations also use Hayner for meeting rooms and individuals may rent Hayner for weddings or parties. On average, the Hayner Center hosts 8 exhibits and over 75 community events each year that are mostly free to the public.

What will I see on my ballot, within the Troy City School District? A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Troy City School District for the purpose of operating the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at a rate not exceeding eighty-five one-hundredths (0.85) mill for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 8.5 cents for each $100.00 of valuation, for five years, commencing in 2021, first due in the calendar year 2022.

Your support is needed to preserve the Hayner mansion as a cultural resource for the present and as a historical legacy for future generations of the community.

Join us in voting yes to keep the lights on at Hayner on Tuesday, May 4, 2021! Early voting begins Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Board of Elections in the Miami County Courthouse.

— Citizens for the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center Operating Levy, including Steve M. Baker, Chairman; Carol Jackson, Treasurer; Marty Baker, Secretary; David Wion, Director, Rachael Boezi, Sue Borchers and Bill Fulker