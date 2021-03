PIQUA — Isaiah Industries, a manufacturer of metal roofing systems, recently had an 800-ton stamping press moved into their location at 8510 Industry Park Drive, Piqua.

“This is a pretty major piece of equipment and a big undertaking,” said Todd E. Miller, president. “This new press will allow us to relocate work from Iowa to Piqua.”

Miller said PSC Crane and Rigging, also of Piqua, did the installation.