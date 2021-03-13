Fries celebrate 50th anniversary

PIQUA — David and Freda (Ode), of Piqua, were married on March 17, 1971, at Piqua Apostolic Church.

The couple has remained lifelong members of the Piqua Apostolic Church since they were married. David helped to build the church after working all day and Freda would help to feed the men working on the church. It took six years to build the church that is still at 830 Covington Ave. in Piqua.

David and Freda have always believed with God all things are possible and have led this truth by example. They have five children, including Tricia Fries, of Piqua; Jared Fries, of Piqua; David and Christine Fries, of Dayton; Marsha and Steve Kuder, of Pleasant Hill; and Charlene and Patrick O’leary, of Piqua. They have 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

David and Freda consider themselves very blessed to have made it this far in this beautiful life they have built together. They will have a small celebration with their loved ones on March 17.