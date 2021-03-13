FFA students compete

CASSTOWN — Five members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently competed in the State FFA Agricultural Power Diagnostics (formerly known as Tractor Trouble Shooting) Career Development event. Those members competing were Luke Brunke, Ethan Fine, Matthew Osting, Dustin Winner and Braden Zekas.

The 2021 state competition was held virtually. During the competition the team took an online test over tractor maintenance and repair consisting of knowledge on tractors through multiple choice scenarios.

The team placed 64th in the state. The highest placing individual from Miami East was Matthew Osting.