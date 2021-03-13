A VikingFest 2021 thank you

To the Editor:

A huge thank you to all participants in VikingFest 2021, Miami East Education Foundation’s annual fun/fundraiser. The COVID-safe format for this 14th annual VikingFest was definitely different from previous events, but the results were not! The giving, caring Miami East community, along with supporters from neighboring communities, once again generously responded.

The former one-day, multiple-activities, inside-the-school event became a series of COVID-safe, community events—made possible by Harris Jeweler, Moeller Brew Barn, Chick-fil-A, Rapid Fired Pizza, and Buffalo Wild Wings. We are especially grateful to these businesses for their support.

Harris Jeweler, Troy, designed and offered for sale a unique blue gemstone Viking charm bracelet (Currently available for purchase at their Troy store). Proceeds from these sales also benefit the Miami East Alumni Association’s scholarships for Miami East graduates.

Moeller Brew Barn, Chick-fil-A, and Rapid Fired Pizza hosted Dine-to-Donate events. Buffalo Wild Wings is currently offering a donation promotion. For more information on this event, visit Miami East Education Foundation on Facebook or contact any trustee. Junior Class After-Prom Parents will also benefit from these events.

A drive-thru, pick-up dinner and a raffle were the concluding events. Again, responses were gratifying—in purchases and in the many volunteers who helped pack and distribute over 300 meals. Thanks to Eloquence Catering (Todd and Krystal Smith) for preparing the delicious meals and to Mark and Brenda Bodenmiller, Caven’s Meats, Ben and Julia Sutherly for helping provide the locally grown and processed pork.

For the raffle, generous area businesses and individuals donated over 50 prizes! Visit the Miami East website MEEF section for a list of the many donors and volunteers who made VikingFest 2021 a success. The biggest winners? Our students! We thank you all for investing in them!

The Miami East Education Foundation is a component fund of The Troy Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

— Submitted by Miami East Education Foundation Trustees, including Sharon Buse, Beth Culbertson, Shelly Davis, Mary Jacobs, Sheri Kearns, Chad Monnin, Laura Nehring, Ben Sampson, Doedee Trostel-Patton