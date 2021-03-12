TROY — Elizabeth (Bostrom) Gregg, AGE 83, longtime Troy resident, passed away March 1, 2021, in California near family.

Born in New Haven, CT, she graduated high school in Oakfield, NY, and then attended the College of Wooster, where she graduated in 1958. She was married to Thomas Gregg from 1959 until his passing in 2017. She taught special education at Newton and Troy High School for many years while earning two Master’s degrees from Wright State University in Education and Counseling/Educational Psychology. After teaching in Troy and serving as Department Chair, she worked for Darke County Schools as a counselor at Bradford and a school psychologist at Ansonia. She also worked as a therapist in a private counseling practice in Vandalia. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church serving as deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Vacation Bible School director. She also enjoyed singing in the Choir. She served as a Campfire Leader for several years and she and her husband were foster parents in the community.

Elizabeth will be remembered by many for her kind and generous nature and her commitment to those in need. She is survived by her 2 children, Karen Bostrom-Gregg of Columbia, MO and Steve Gregg (Katie). Grandchildren Andrew (BriAnne), Abby (Meeds), Roman, and Hudson, who all knew her as “Mimi”. She is also survived by her brother Paul Bostrom (Carol) of Carmel, IN, and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.