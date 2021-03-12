PIQUA — Dumois Kelly, age 83, of Piqua, OH passed away at 4:30 AM on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in her residence. Dumois was born in Piqua, OH on January 3, 1938 to the late Squire and Ruth (Cumberland) Clemons.

Dumois is survived by three sons: Andre (Anita) Clemons, Columbus, OH; Terry Clemons, Troy, OH; and Bryon (Rochelle) Kelly, Piqua, OH; three sisters and brother-in-law: Julia Brown, Dayton, OH; Teresa (Charles) Landes, Dayton, OH; and Josie Atkins, Piqua, OH; one brother and sister-in-law: Charles (Daisy) Clemons, Dayton, OH; three grandchildren: Andrea Clemons, Aesha Atkins, and Demarah Kelly; and great-grandchild: Del’shawn Jones, Jamael Hancock, and Kenyatta Jones. She is preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.

Dumois loved to play Bingo and poker, and do puzzles. She also liked fishing and traveling, especially to Hawaii and California.

The family will receive friends 5-7 PM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.