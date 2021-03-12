MARIA STEIN — David Heitkamp, age 84, of Maria Stein, Ohio died on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Coldwater Hospital. He was born July 23, 1936 in Minster to the late Edward & Rosalie (Bertke) Heitkamp.

He married Thecla Albers on July 2, 1958 in McCartyville and she preceded him in death on April 4, 2016. He is survived by ten children: Cathy & Ron Buck, St. Marys, Jeff & Sandy Heitkamp, Maria Stein, Corrine & Eric Barhorst, Lakeview, Darlene & Ed Bohman, Osgood, Connie & Tim Cromer, Ansonia, Steve & Deb Heitkamp, McCartyville, Marcia & Ed Frey, Osgood, Ed & Kathy Heitkamp, Maria Stein, Mary Beth & Keith Hatfield, Tipp City, Larry & Lisa Heitkamp, Osgood, 33 grandchildren & 22 great grandchildren, brother: Dennis & Rita Heitkamp, New Bremen, sister-in-law Rosie Heitkamp, McCartyville, brother-in-law David Hackemoeller, Minster, and 10 of Thecla’s brothers & sisters.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Mary Ann Heitkamp, grandson Jason Frey, brothers & sisters Irene & Marinus Ruschau, Alvira & Herbert Schoenlein, Velma & Clarence Bruns, Lloyd & Mary Heitkamp, Norbert Heitkamp, Junita & Carl Steinbrunner, Alberta Hackemoeller, Romanus Heitkamp & Esther Heitkamp and 2 of Thecla’s sisters.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, Ohio and a lifelong farmer and member of the NFO.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at St. John Catholic Church, Maria Stein. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home-Minster on Monday, March 15, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.