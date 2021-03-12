PIQUA — Bambi L. Grissom, 67, of Piqua passed away peacefully at 1:12 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home. She was born January 23, 1954 in Piqua to the late Fred Edsell and Mary Joan (Moyer) Layne.

Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer (Nicholas Curtis) Grissom, Nichole Yearsley, both of Piqua; one son, Christopher (Cristy) Grissom of Piqua; five grandchildren, Hudson, Hannah, Layne, Darnell, Jersey; one brother, Derf Edsell of Dayton; and her beloved dog, Rodney.

Bambi worked for many years as a home health care provider for numerous clients in the area. She also served for a short time as a social worker and a dog groomer. She was a woman of many talents and opinions. She would go where the wind blew her. As a child of the 60’s, she lived her life with an open home and an open heart. She was the neighborhood mom for many of her children’s friends and was honest an understanding. She was creative and enjoyed crafting, working on projects and restoring old items. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and many friends.

A private service to honor her life will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Rd. 25-A, Troy, OH 45373 or to Hospice of Miami County, Inc. P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.