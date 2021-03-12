Area briefs

Roadwork to begin

PIQUA — On Tuesday, March 16, ODOT will be working on East Ash Street in preparation for the permanent asphalt repairs scheduled for this spring.

Traffic will be maintained, however, there will be intermittent lane closures on East Ash Street from Scott Drive to Looney Road.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone area.

All work is weather permitting.

Board to meet

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.

In keeping with orders limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with staff physically present to manage the online meeting. No member of the public will be admitted to the board office without prior approval. Instructions for joining the meeting will be posted at https://www.tcbmds.org/meeting-notices.html . The Finance Committee will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m.

UVCC receives donation

CARMEL, Ind. — TCC, one of the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailers, has announced it has awarded Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua with a $1,000 gift card to Amazon as a part of the company’s eighth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway.

As a part of this year’s Big Impact, TCC selected 24 schools across the U.S. and awarded them $1,000 each to further support their biggest needs throughout the school.

“We are thankful to be able to show our support for schools facing unprecedented challenges this year,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers have had to balance a whole new list of concerns and have continued to put forth their best effort to positively influence our youth. We hope this token of appreciation for all their efforts helps them continue to impact their students, whether that be virtually or in-person.”

More information about the Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway is available at www.TCCRocks.com. Supporters of the campaign are encouraged to use hashtags #TeachersRock2021 and #BetterTogether on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.

To learn more about TCC, visit www.TCCRocks.com. Customers can also connect with the company at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and www.twitter.com/tcctalk.

‘Big’ to play at Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Center will show the 1988 Oscar-nominated film “Big” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 9.

In order to guarantee social distancing, pre-registration is necessary. Call Leona at (937) 339-0457 to pre-register. Facial coverings are required in the center.

“Big” is a rated PG comedy, drama, fantasy film starring Tom Hanks and Elizabeth Perkins. Penny Marshall directed this film that was written by Gary Ross and Anne Spielberg. Thirteen-year-old Josh Baskin makes a wish to be “big” at a carnival. The next morning, Josh wakes up in the body of an adult (Tom Hanks). While Josh waits for the opportunity to return to his carefree youth, he must take on the adult responsibilities of a job and grown-up relationships.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.