Knostman takes top honors on boys All-Southwest District team

Tippecanoe 6-foot-4 senior guard Ben Knostman took top honors on the All-Southwest District boys basketball team.

Knostman averaged 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Red Devils, earning Division II Southwest District Player of the Year honors.

Teammate Zach Frederick was named to the third team, while Tippecanoe’s Cole Coppock and Milton-Union’s Blake Brumbaugh and Sam Case were named honorable mention.

Three players received honorable mention honors on the D-I team/

They were Shaeden Olden and Jaden Owens of Troy and Dre’sean Roberts of Piqua.

In D-III, Jacob Roeth of Miami East was named to the second team, while Bethel’s Casey Keesee was named to the third team.

Earning honorable mention honors were Wes Enis and Sam Zapadka, Miami East; Ethan Rimkus, Bethel; and Jakob Hamilton, Covington.

In D-IV, Chandler Peters of Newton was named to the second team, while Parker Davidson of Bradford was named to the third team.

Earning honorable mention honors were Mitchell Montgomery and Harold Oburn, Newton; Parker Penrod and Ben Major, Troy Christian; and Luke Frantz and Justin Chapman, Lehman Catholic.

MVL

Tippecanoe’s Ben Knostman was also named MVL Player of the Year.

Joining him on first team were Troy’s Shaeden Olden, Tippecanoe’s Zach Frederick and Piqua’s Dre’sean Roberts.

Named to the second team were Troy’s Jaden Owens and Tippecanoe’s Gavin Garlitz.

Named honorable mention were Tippecanoe’s Cole Coppock and Nick Robbins and Piqua’s Jerell Lewis.

SWBL

Milton-Union’s Blake Brumbaugh and Sam Case were named to the first team on the All-SWBL team.

Named honorable mention were Andrew Lambert and Shane Ullery of Milton-Union.

MBC

Troy Christian’s Ben Major and Parker Penrod were both named to the All-MBC second team.

CCC

Named to the All-CCC first team were Jacob Roeth, Miami East; Casey Keesee, Bethel; Parker Davidson, Bradford; Mitchell Montgomery, Newton; and Jakob Hamilton, Covington.

Named to the second team were Wes Enis, Miami East; Chandler Peters and Harold Oburn, Newton and Ethan Rimkus, Bethel.

Named honorable mention were Sam Zapadka, Miami East; Will Reittinger, Bethel; Andrew Whittkaker, Newton; Wes Gooding, Covington; and Connor Jones, Bradford.

NWCC

Lehman Catholic’s Luke Frantz was named first team All-NWCC, while Justin Chapman was named to the second team.

Receiving honorable mention honors were Michael McFarland and Landon McIver.