TROY — Jeremy A. Hines, age 46, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Upper Valley Medical Center. He was born on November 7, 1974 in Troy, OH to the late Paul R. “Rick” and Diana P. “Dee” (Stoner) Hines.

Jeremy is survived by his loving wife of 19 years: Amanda “Mandi” (Love) Hines; children: Breanna, Brooklyne, Brilie and Brody; siblings: Lesley (John) Bowman of Lancaster, Tiffany (Lonnie) Lavy of Pleasant Hill and Paul Rodney (Mary Jo) Hines of Urbana; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Terry and Karen Love of Troy; brother-in-law: Nathan Love of Lake Geneva, WI; twelve nieces and nephews; one great niece; one great nephew; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece: Tracy Lavy.

Jeremy was a 1993 graduate of Milton Union High School and a 1997 graduate of Bowling Green State University, where he received his BS in construction management. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity at BGSU. Jeremy was an estimator for Shook Construction. He was a SAY soccer coach and basketball coach for the Newton Rec Program for many years. Jeremy was currently president and coach for the SAY soccer program. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family and friends. Jeremy also enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Ginghamsburg Golf League.

Services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Baird Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM. Private interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hines Children’s Education Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.