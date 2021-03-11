JAMES D. WERT

TROY — James Douglas Wert, age 85, of Troy passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Randall Residence of Troy. He was born on March 1, 1936 in Troy to the late Kenneth and Eileen (Stott) Wert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Jean (Yantis) Wert in 2012.

James is survived by one son: Matthew Wert of Waukegan, IL; one brother: Don Wert of Nokomis, FL; and two grandchildren: Cameron and Brandon.

James was a 1958 graduate of Wilmington College with a BS in Marketing Finance. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Troy. James was director of various benefit plans with Mead Corporation and Kraft General Foods.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Troy High School Athletic Fund, c/0 Mr. Dave Palmer, 151 Staunton Road, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.