Edison State Phi Theta Kappa named REACH chapter

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) has been named a 2021 REACH Rewards Chapter. PTK designed the rewards program for chapters focused on Recognizing Excellence in Acceptance and Completion with Honors. The REACH Rewards program encourages membership by rewarding chapters who achieve or exceed 15 percent for their membership acceptance rate.

“The faculty at Edison State continue to find ways to connect with students and support student success throughout these challenging times. I am so grateful to faculty members Beka Lindeman, William Loudermilk, and Erin Reese for their efforts in student development that have resulted in this Phi Theta Kappa award,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson.

Because of this achievement, Edison State will receive special recognition in the form of PTK graduation stoles. President Larson shared her excitement, stating, “I am looking forward to seeing those PTK stoles at graduation.”

According to PTK.org, “a full 91 percent of PTK members will complete an associate degree or transfer to a four-year college, compared to just 38 percent of students nationally.”

Established in 1918, PTK is the national honorary society for two-year college students, offering recognition for academic excellence and opportunities to serve the college and the community. Society members develop broader knowledge and leadership skills. The Edison State chapter, Alpha Lambda Eta, requires students to have a 3.5-grade point average to be eligible.

Participating members have access to $48 million in scholarships, including $1 million in competitive scholarships through the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and more than 46 million dollars in transfer scholarships to over 850 four-year colleges. Members also have access to exclusive PTK curricula designed to help them navigate transfer processes, build soft skills, and develop the capability to secure employment.