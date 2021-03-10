State wrestling tounament gets underway Saturday

The Division III state wrestling tournament is Saturday and Sunday at Marion Harding High School with 12 Miami County wrestlers participating.

The tournament gets underway Saturday with wrestling through second consolations.

Weight classes 106-145 pounds will wrestle beginning at 10 a.m., with weight classes 152-285 starting at 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday, wrestling will resume at 10 a.m. with all weight classes and wrestle everything but the championship matches.

The championship matches will be wrestled beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling in the opening sessions will be Michael Hagan (106), Kellan Anderson (126) and Cael Vanderhorst (138), Covington; Olivia Shore (106), Cooper Shore (113), Max Shore (120) and Danny Davis (145) of Miami East; and Jason Shaffer (120) and Troy Kennedy (126), Troy Christian.

Hagan, 41-2, wrestles Caiden Heller, 28-2, of Waynesdale in the opening round, while Olivia At Shore 15-2, wrestles Bryce Edwards, 38-3, of Rootstwon.

At 113, Cooper Shore, 30-2, wrestles Michael Judge of Oak Harbor, 44-5.

At 120, Shaffer, 16-2, wrestles Ethan Dixon, 22-6, of Coshocton and Max Shore, 13-0, wrestles Johnny Walker, 26-7, of Malvern.

At 126, Kennedy, 22-4, wrestles Hayden Kuhn, 39-3, of Ashland Crestview and Anderson, 35-5, wrestles Alec Homan, 36-2, of Monroeville.

At 138, Vanderhorst, 49-1 wrestles Brodie Dominique of Archbold, 49-3.

At 145, Davis, 32-5, wrestles Cade Petersen, 35-8, of Oak Harbor.

Wrestling in the second session will be Austin Awan (152) and Connor Havill (160) of Troy Christian and Trentin Alexander (170) of Covington.

At 152, Awan, 19-2, wrestles Even Perry of Delta, 31-10.

At 160, Havill, 21-3, wrestles Cameron Woods of Barnesville, 41-8.

At 170, Alexander, 39-7 wrestles Sevi Garza of Rittman, 37-0.