Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

March 5

DISORDERLY: Jaima Adams, 55, of Piqua, was cited with disorderly conduct at 311 Drafthouse.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Officer dispatched to Piqua Apostolic Temple, 830 Covington Ave., for a report of a suspicious person. A subject admitted to breaking a window at the church. Austin Baker, 26, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging.

HARASSMENT: Officer dispatched to a report of telecommunications harassment. Female had received several unwanted messages and phone calls from a male she does not know. Travis Schemmel, 41, of Piqua, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

ENDANGERING: Kodi Reeder, 29, was charged with endangering children.

March 7

WARRANT: Refused caller advised they recognized a male with an arrest warrant at an apartment. Officer made contact with the male, who attempted to shut the door on officers when he was advised that he had a warrant. Male, Stephen Alderton, 45, of Piqua, was arrested after a struggle and charged with resisting arrest.

NUISANCE: Anthony Mills Jr., 23, of Piqua, was charged with nuisance conditions.

DISORDERLY: Caller advised a male came into the Marathon, at 315 Looney Road, asking about drugs and making inappropriate comments. Officers spoke with male and it was discovered male had an active out-of-county arrest warrant. Brant Price, 34, of St. Paris, was arrested and transported to the Miami-Champaign County line, where custody was handed over to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

WARRANT: Christopher Wilkinson, 32, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant for non-support.