BRADFORD — Michael “Mike” E. Miller, age 65 of Bradford, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at Kettering Medical Center.

Mike was born in Miami County on August 11, 1955 to the (late) Dale & Bernadine (Kendall) Miller; was a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1973; retired from ITW and previously worked for Wells Aluminum and Aerovent; a member of West Central Umpires Association for 32 years; a member of the Bradford Community Club; member of the Bradford Athletic Boosters; member of the Bradford Youth Association including Bradford Youth Basketball; a member of the Bradford Board of Education; a “Big” Bradford Sports fan; an avid OSU and Cleveland Browns fan; enjoyed attending the Darke County Fair and showed when he was younger; enjoyed watching his grandkids sporting events.

Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Becky Fyffe. Mike is survived by his three daughters, Tracy & Bobby Barhorst of Bradford, Sherri Miller & Alvin Jordan of Cincinnati, Kristy & Matthew Clum of Troy; three grandchildren, Alexis Barhorst, Bryce Clum and Reese Clum; four siblings, Tim Miller of Greenville, Steve & Marsha Miller of Miamisburg, Cheryl & Dave Piguet of Greenville, and Terry Miller; mother of his children, Carolyn Miller of Union, OH; brother-in-law, Mike Fyffe of Angier, NC; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service 10:30 AM Monday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Dan Scalf officiating. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington. Visitation 2-6 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bradford Athletic Boosters. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.