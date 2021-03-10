Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 5

JUVENILE ISSUE: An Upper Valley Career Center student was cited for having a vape pen with THC oil on campus. The juvenile was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was disciplined by the school.

MAILBOXES DAMAGED: Several mailboxes on Peters Road in Monroe Twp. were reported damaged.

OVI: A deputy responded to the 3000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road for a reported accident with injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was charged with failure to control, OVI, operating a motorcycle without an endorsement and improperly handling a loaded firearm while intoxicated and operating a vehicle.

March 6

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the downtown jail on a report of two inmates fighting.

March 7

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to an apparent overdose in the 7000 block of Jay Road, Union Twp. The female was transported to Dayton Children’s.

March 8

ASSIST AGENCY: Tipp City Police requested Miami County Sheriff’s drone detail to assist with a search at 2900 East State Route 571 at the gravel pits.

FRAUD: Multiple reports of unemployment fraud were reported.

FOUND PROPERTY: Cards were located at the Circle K gas station belonging to a Florida man. The property will be mailed to them.