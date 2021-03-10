TROY — Katherine “Jane” Kiser, age 71, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born on September 4, 1949 in Egan, TN to the late Harvey Lee and Hallie Mae (Hurst) Gibson.

Jane is survived by her loving husband of 53 years: Gary Lee Kiser; children: Kristina McCoy of Troy; Tony Kiser of Covington; and Steve (Teresa) Kiser of Sidney; brother: Charles Gibson of New Carlisle; grandchildren: Steve Kiser, Jr.; Ethan Kiser; Gary Kiser; Thomas McCoy; and Daniel Kiser; and 2 great grandchildren. Jane was preceded in death by brothers: Lonnie Gibson and Roy Gibson; sister: Ruth Balding; son-in-law: Willard “Tom” McCoy; and brother-in-law: Wayne Balding.

Jane was a graduate of Troy High School. She was a member of the Baptist faith. She loved taking photos. She was a homemaker and worked at Copeland and Captor Corp before retiring.

Services will be at 1PM on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Baird Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11-1PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Miami Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Katherine’s name. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.