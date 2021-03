David Osborne, kneeling center, watches as his German Shepherd, Cy, receives his microchip ID implant from Rhonda Martin, owner of Brave Breeds Animal Rescue near West Milton, while Deputy Sarah Fraley looks on during the first microchip implant event held at the Miami County Animal Shelter on Wednesday. Ninety dogs and five cats received the chips. which are invaluable tools in helping owners find lost pets and law enforcement reunite lost pets with their owners.