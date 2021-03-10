Council approves annexation

By Matt Clevenger

WEST MILTON — Members of the West Milton Village Council have approved the annexation of 95.879 acres located on westbound State Route 571 between Iddings Road and the Stillwater Bridge.

Council members approved the annexation after its second reading at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 9. Miami County Commissioners have already approved the annexation, and no objections were raised during the required 60-day waiting period.

“Actually, we have received interest from the homes that are off of East Tipp Pike on the east side of the bridge wanting to possibly annex,” acting municipal manager Ben Herron said. “They’re going to set up some neighborhood meetings; I wouldn’t be shocked to see them asking for annexation in the future.”

Council members also heard an update on the village’s new trash collection program and the first reading of an ordinance to set monthly trash collection fees.

“We’ll read it again at the next council meeting, then there will be a vote on it,” Mayor Anthony Miller said.

According to the ordinance, standard-volume trash collection will cost $24.10 per month per household, while low-volume collection will cost $22.20 per month per household. The ordinance also includes a $2.50 additional monthly fee for an extra toter/receptacle large or small.

“Whenever you start a new program it is extremely difficult,” Herron said. “We should have a good idea where we are at within the next nine months to a year. “

The village is preparing an informational letter that will be mailed to residents by sometime around March 17, and planning a special town hall meeting, which could be held during this month’s council workshop. The town hall meeting will be held in the high school gymnasium to accommodate social distancing.

The trash collection program will start sometime in April, and Herron said he hopes to have a proposed starting date finalized in the next two weeks. “We were originally looking at April 6, but we might revise that,” he said.

In other business, council members also heard an update on the village’s search for a new municipal manager.

“As of this evening, council has interviewed three municipal manager candidates,” Herron said. “There’s one more to go this week. Once the interviews are completed, council will choose which applicants should come back for a second more in-depth interview.”

“Council and staff are all really looking forward to getting this new leader into office,” he said.

Council members went on to approve the purchase of a new service truck for the village’s public works department, and a $20,288 reimbursal to AECOM Technical Services for installation of fiber optic cabling to the Stillwater Crossings development.

Council members approved the service truck’s purchase from Bob Moore Ford in Oklahoma City, Okla., for $35,002. The truck is a 2021 Ford F-250 that already includes warning lights, a toolbox and a towing package.

“We were one truck down starting 2021,” Herron said. “We have one reserve vehicle; that truck is being used on a daily basis.”

Council members had originally budgeted up to $38,000 for the truck.

“They agreed to drop the asking price to cover the shipping costs,” he said.

Council members also heard an announcement regarding downtown West Milton’s annual Spring Open House, which will be held from 10 am to 5 pm on April 15, 16 and 17.

“We will have shopping, food and prizes,” council member Sarah Copp said. “This will be the 32nd annual Spring Open House.”

Council members next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23.