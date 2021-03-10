Area briefs

Fish fries continue

PIQUA — Lenten fish fries at St. Mary Church in Piqua continue from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 12. All meals are served in a drive-through, carry-out only. Meals include three pieces of deep-fried fish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and a dinner roll. The price is $8 for each meal.

Enter the parking lot next to St. Mary Catholic Church on the Greene Street side and exit on North Street after picking up the dinner.

YMCA offers diabetes program

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, support and self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how to manage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about the risk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes educational seminars, free personal training and membership with the Miami County YMCA during the program and for six months after participants graduate. The class will be held on Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the YMCA’s Robinson Branch in Troy beginning March 25. This program is made possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Sierra Woodyard at (937) 440-9622 or s.woodyard@miamicountyymca.net.

Scholarships available

• MIAMI COUNTY — Pohl Transportation of Versailles is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a student who is pursuing a degree or certificate in a transportation-related field. The course of study can range from less than a year to a four-year degree.

The award is open to graduating seniors or former graduates who attended high school in Darke, Mercer, Shelby, Miami, or Auglaize counties. Eligible fields include logistics, supply chain management and diesel technology.

The scholarship application is available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. For more information, call (937) 548-4673 or e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org. The deadline to apply is March 31.

• Mote & Associates, Inc., Engineers and Land Surveyors, located in Greenville, established a scholarship in October 2002 at a celebration to honor the founder of the firm, Richard Mote, for his 30 years of dedicated leadership and his passion for engineering and surveying. The scholarship is for a commendable student seeking a post-high school education or enrolled in an accredited college program in the field of engineering, surveying, architecture, or a closely related field of study.

High school and college undergraduate scholarship applications for the 2020-2021 academic year can be accessed and completed on-line at www.moteassociates.com; or may be requested by contacting the company office listed below.

Mote & Associates, Inc., in business for over 49 years, encourages all qualifying students to apply. Applications must be returned to the office of Mote & Associates, Inc., 214 W. Fourth St., Greenville, by Friday, April 2.

For more information, contact the office at (937) 548-7511 or by email at info@moteassociates.com.