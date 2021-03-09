Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

March 4

BUS STOP: An officer cited a driver for failure to stop for a school bus in the area of East West and South Union streets.

POSSESSION: Joshua Shefbuch, 29, of Troy, was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia in the 1300 block of Skylark Drive.

OBSTRUCTION: Elizabeth Taylor, 27, of Kettering, was charged with obstructing official business.

March 5

BUS STOP: An officer cited a driver for running red bus lights in the 3100 block of State Route 718 around 4 p.m.

THEFT: Tracy Porter, 50, of Chesapeake, was cited for theft from Walmart.

BURGLARY: An officer investigated a possible burglary at the Staunton Commons apartments. Case pending.

TRESPASSING: Angela Deeter, 46, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with trespassing and theft at Walmart.

THEFT: A theft report was filed by a resident in the 600 block of Scott Street.

OFFENSIVE NOISE: Cyril Pierquet, 68, of Troy, was charged with squealing tires and disorderly conduct for offensive gesture or noise in the 900 block of Mystic Lane.

March 7

DISORDERLY: Matthew Norris, 32, of Piqua, was cited for disorderly conduct. Around 11 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Canal Street on a report of a subject being threatened with a baseball bat and a gun.

March 8

WEAPONS: Jacob Barath, 26, of Worthington, was charged with weapons under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon.

SCHOOL BUS: Hannah Gibson, 22, of Fletcher, was cited for failing to stop for a school bus in the area of Main and Tamplin streets.

March 9

OVI: Michelle Webster, 48, of Huber Heights, was charged with OVI and marked lanes in the area of South Dorset Road and West Market Street.