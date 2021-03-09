Trash truck load catches fire

TROY — It was very nearly a call of (Fire department) “We are on the scene, waiting on the fire to arrive” on Tuesday morning.

A passerby reported to Miami County Dispatch that a Rumpke trash truck in the 1000 block of East Canal Street had smoke coming from the back.

Troy Fire Department responded with a pair of engines and sprayed water into the compactor compartment of the truck but were unable to extinguish the blaze in the tightly compacted trash load.

Fire officials requested the truck go to the Miami County Transfer and Recycling facility on North Co. Rd 25-A where the load could be ejected where firefighters could get to it better.

Once at the transfer station, firefighters and transfer station personnel doused the fire on a concrete pad at the facility.