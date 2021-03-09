Recovery efforts continue for missing man

TIPP CITY — Recovery efforts continue Tuesday for a Troy man that is believed to have drowned following a fishing trip in Tipp City.

According to Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services (TCFES) Chief Cameron Haller, Cody Caraway, 28, of Troy, was reported missing around 7:49 p.m. Sunday by his friend who said the man had gone to the pond at the gravel pits at 2900 E. State Route 571, Tipp City, and never returned.

Side scan sonar, underwater sonar and K9 units are tools that are being utilized in Tuesday’s search, according to Haller. Multiple agencies remain on the scene in active recovery efforts, including certified divers searching in the water.

A search that began Sunday continued through Monday and was called off for the day around 5 p.m., according to Haller, without him being found. Haller said evidence indicates the victim is in the area and in the water.

Upon arrival Sunday evening, crews did locate the vehicle being used by Caraway.

The search continued in and around the water on Monday with aid from the Piqua Fire Department, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wright-Patterson Air Force, Beavercreek Fire Department and All SAR K9’S Search and Rescue Team in Miami County providing searches by trained service dogs in the recovery. Water searches by ODNR personnel in personal protective equipment located a single shoe, two fishing poles and a tackle box around 11 a.m. Monday. The original reporting person verified that the evidence belongs to the male in question.

All crews picked up the search on Tuesday morning, with the addition of the Ohio SAR team that specializes in search and rescue operations.