Range Line Road bridge to be replaced

By Aimee Hancock

Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners authorized the replacement of the Range Line Road Bridge during its regular meeting Tuesday morning.

In preparation for the replacement, commissioners set Tuesday, March 30, at 9:05 a.m., in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room, as the date to receive and open bids for the purchase, delivery, and setting in place of a four-sided pre-cast concrete box culvert for said bridge.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting:

• Commissioners authorized the services of Sidney Electric for the transportation and installation of a new Generac 150 kW generator at the Brandt Sewer Pump Station, in Bethel Township, and the removal, relocation and installation of the Kohler 60 KW generator, currently at the Brandt Sewer Pump Station, at the Palmer Road Water Booster Station. Total cost not to exceed $31,476.

• Commissioners authorized the issuance of Caldwell Ditch project bonds anticipation renewal notes, not to exceed $276,000, at the request of the auditor, for the purpose of paying a portion of the cost of improving the Caldwell Ditch.

• Commissioners authorized the issuance of Free/Stine Group reconstruction bond anticipation notes, not to exceed $272,000, for the purpose of paying a portion of the cost of improving the Free/Stine Group reconstruction project. Said bonds shall bear interest at the approximate rate of 3.50% per year and shall mature in annual installments over a period not to exceed eight years after issuance.

The next regular meeting of commissioners is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room at the Safety Building.