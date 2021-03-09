Piqua building to be revitalized

COLUMBUS — The Ohio History Connection has announced that projects in Painesville, Piqua, Ravenna and Van Wert are recipients of the National Park Service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program. This program assists Ohio’s Main Street communities with the rehabilitation of historic buildings that prioritize economic impact, use of commercial first-floor space and upper floor residential space and encourage reactivation of vacant spaces. Ohio was one of eight states to be awarded this funding in August 2020. The Ohio History Connection is re-granting $446,327 to four projects in Main Street communities.

The Ohio Main Street Program, administered by Heritage Ohio, works with communities across the state to revitalize their historic or traditional commercial areas. Based in historic preservation, the Main Street approach was developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to save historic commercial architecture and the fabric of American communities’ built environment. Heritage Ohio will oversee the grant projects working in conjunction with the local Main Street organization.

In Piqua, the S. Zollinger Company Building, 101 S. Wayne St., will be revitalized as part of the grant.

Vacant for over a decade, the historic Zollinger Company Building once held a key position in local commerce as a commercial grocery warehouse. The owners plan to reimagine the historic space to accommodate mixed uses including residential, and a ground floor market hall. Grant funds will help pay to restore historic windows to operating efficiency and to replace non-historic windows with complementary replacements.

“We are very happy to see the ZOLO project be awarded the Paul Bruhn grant. The preservation of the Zollinger Building and its reuse as a community market, loft style living units, and co-working space will have a lasting positive impact on our community for many years to come,” said city of Piqua Community and Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing. “Kudos to Mainstreet Piqua for securing this grant for our community and for promoting and enhancing downtown Piqua.”