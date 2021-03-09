Pinewood Derby winners named

Derby winners named

Cub Scout Pack 295 held their annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Miami Valley Centre, Piqua. Pictured with Cubmaster Dan Collins are the top three overall winners, from left, Laurie VanMatre, Jack Grise and David Crusey. Top winners from each den were Eli Kinsella, Carmen South and Branson Peters (Tigers), Andrew Corkhum, Zander Fledderman and CJ Rike (Wolves), AJ South, Ella Collins and Eli Ross (Bears), Cora Fledderman and Leah Fledderman ( WEBELOS).Piqua CARSTAR sponsored this event. If you have a son or daughter (kindergarten through fifth grades, or 6-10 years old) who would like to join Cub Scouts, contact Al Fledderman at al.fledderman@yahoo.com or (937) 361-3759.