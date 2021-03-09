FFA officer books go gold

WEST MILTON — In recent weeks, the Milton-Union MVCTC FFA chapter officers have been working to submit their officer books.

Treasurer Tyler Kress must receive, record and deposit FFA funds and issue receipts as well as maintain neat and accurate treasurer records.

Reporter Kelsie Tomlinson must plan public information programs with newspapers and other service clubs to help tell the story of FFA. She also serves as the chapter photographer to help maintain a chapter scrapbook.

Secretary Taylor Falb must prepare and post the agenda for each meeting, be responsible for chapter correspondence, and maintain member attendance.

All three officers received gold ratings on their officer books and will be recognized on the state level for their achievements.