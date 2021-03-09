Area briefs

Cemetery clean-ups scheduled

• PIQUA —The annual spring clean-up of Forest Hill Cemetery will take place during the week of March 22-26.

All artificial flowers not in a vase will be removed as well as any broken items or items that may be no longer in good condition.

Any Christmas items or wreaths on the ground or on a stand will be removed. All graves blankets will be removed and disposed of.

Should you want to keep any items, please have them removed by March 22.

• MONROE TOWNSHIP — Residents and families are advised that the 2021 annual spring clean-up for Maple Hill Cemetery and all other Monroe Township cemeteries will take place the week of March 22 by cemetery staff.

All decorations that are to be saved must be removed by March 21. Spring items may be put back on gravesites starting from March 28. Be advised that all artificial arrangements must be in a non-glass vase, hanging device, or a monument saddle.

Please permanently mark the deceased name and contact person on the bottom of a saddle so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument. The cemetery prohibits the placement of landscape rocks around monuments, glass containers, wire, toys and figurines. These are maintenance and safety issues and interfere with mowing and or trimming. These items will be removed.

Reading competition continues

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library and the Troy-Miami County Public Library are in fierce competition to see whose patrons can read 100,000 pages first. Each library is adding up pages read by their adult patrons.

The competition began on March 1. During week one, Troy pulled ahead with 14,957 pages over Piqua’s 11,498.

Participants can submit pages read by filling out a form at the Circulation Desk, sending a message using Facebook Messenger, or commenting on a post about the competition on Facebook.

Spaghetti dinner set

TROY — The Troy Senior Citizens will offer a spaghetti dinner from 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 19 for pick-up only in the parking lot of the facility at 134 N. Market St., Troy.

The cost of the meal is $10 and includes salad, spaghetti, bread and dessert, all prepared by StoryPoint Troy, which is donating the food. Payment is due by Wednesday, March 17 and checks are payable to The Troy Senior Citizens Center.

Pick u

Funds raised will help the center’s budget shortfall for 2021 after waiving dues for members in good standing following the effects of COVID-19.

For more information, call Tamara at (937) 335-2810.