BRADFORD — William “Bill” N. Drieling, age 90 of Bradford, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at his home.

Bill was born in Sycamore, IL on July 16, 1930 to the (late) Joseph Drieling & Lillian (Lobaugh) Westfall; was a U.S. Army Veteran; had previously worked as a Carpenter with Riffle Construction; Westerville Creamery, Covington, Excello, Greenville, and was a farmer; always helped family with construction jobs; he was a “jack of all trades”; member of the F&AM and Order of Eastern Stars; loved horses; liked to go to the dog track; and an avid fan of NASCAR and The Ohio State University.

Preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Dorothy Drieling; step-father, Fred Westfall; step-son, Christopher Gleason; and three brothers, Joseph Drieling Jr., Bruce Drieling, and Larry Drieling. Bill is survived by Sandra Drieling, who has been together for 41 years; children, Doug & June Drieling of Ludlow Falls, Diana & Randy Spitler of Bradford; step-children, Joseph Gleason of Bradford, David & Laura Gleason of Dayton, Kent & Michelle Gleason of Piqua, & Susan Caron of Bradford; brother, Jerry Drieling of OH; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation 10-11 AM Friday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Eastern Stars Memorial Service at 10:30 AM Tippecanoe Chapter #307, Tipp City and Masonic Memorial Service at 10:45 AM. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford with Military Honors conducted by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice Care. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.