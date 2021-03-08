Tippecanoe boys basketball faces Chaminade-Julienne in D-II regional semifinal

TIPP CITY — The mesage was clear after the Tippecanoe boys basketball team’s 50-47 win over Indian Hill Saturday in a D-IV district final.

The Red Devils are not done yet.

“That was the first thing coach (Adam Toohey) said to us in the locker after the game,” Tippecanoe senior post Gabe Dean said. “That we have another game to get ready for.”

Tipp, 21-1, is in the regionals for the first time since 2007 and will be playing at a familiar site.

The Red Devils will play 13-5 Chaminade-Julienne at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Vandalia SAC — a place Tipp plays a league game every year.

The Red Devils are led by the D-II Southwest District Player of the Year Ben Knostman.

The 6-foot-4 guard averages nearly a triple double, with 14.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 2.5 steals.

Zach Frederick, a 6-foot-5 senior, averages 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds.

The Red Devils are eight deep and the other six all make key contributions.

Junior Cole Coppock averages 10.0 points per game, while junior guards Gavin Garlitz and Griffin Caldwell combine for 15.5 points per game and came up big for Tipp in the district semifinal win over Carroll last Friday.

Seniors Nick Robbins and Gabe Dean and sophomore Stanley Clyne also play key roles for the Red Devils.

One of the keys for Tippecanoe is 3-point shooting.

The Red Devils have made 153 3-pointers this year, with five players making more than 10.

The second quarter against Indian Hill was a key example.

Robbins went 4-for-4 from long range and Tipp went 8-for-12 from the floor in the quarter with five 3-pointers.

Five different players made 3-pointers in the game, helping them to overcome eight for 20 shooting from the free throw line.

In its last two wins, Tipp is a combined for 14-for-35 from the line.

Frederick leads the way from long range with 50 3-pointers, while Garlitz has 39.

Tipp averages 69.3 points, while giving up 51.5 points.

C-J is the second time in three games Tipp will face a GCL-Co-Ed team.

Tipp defeated Carroll in the district semifinals.

C-J tied for third in the conference and has two losses to McNicholas, split with Carroll during the season and also lost to Middletown Fenwick and Alter.

The Eagles are led by 6-foot-3 freshman Jonathan Powell, who averages 12.8 points.

A.J. Solomon, a 5-9 senior, averages 9.6, while 6-7 12 Dan Nauseef averages 9.4 points and 7.6 rebounds.

In its win over Wyoming Saturday in the district finals, Nauseef had 17 points and nine rebounds and Solomon scored 17 points.

Powell added 11 and 6-2 sophomore Evan Rickey had seven rebounds.

C-J also has success from the 3-point line, making 102 this season.

Against Wyoming, the Eagles were 8-for-17 from long range.

Powell leads the team with 40 3-pointers, while 6-2 junior Luke Chander has hit 28 and Solomon has made 21.

The Eagles average 55.6 points and allow 51.4 points.

McNicholas faces Columbus Watterson in the first game Thursday night at 5:30 p.m., with the regional final games set for Saturday at 1 p.m.