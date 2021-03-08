COVINGTON — Leroy E. Wintrow, Jr, age 75, of Covington, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at Koester Pavilion, Troy.

Leroy was born in Piqua on September 7, 1945 to the (late) Leroy E. Wintrow & Florence (Cron) Pence; a graduate of Piqua High School and received his Associate Degree from Edison College; was a U.S. Navy Veteran; previously worked for Hobart Corporation as a machinist; enjoyed square dancing and round dancing and was a member of the Trojan Square Dance Club; also enjoyed gardening and scuba diving.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Terry Creager. Leroy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elaine (Stover) Wintrow; his three children, Lora Kinney & Jeff Minnich of Covington, Kevin & Andrea Wintrow of Fairborn, Leslie & Robert Parker of Lebanon; nine grandchildren, Andrew Wintrow, Travis Loyd, Dustin & wife, Krystal Kinney, Ethan Wintrow, Victoria Kinney & Francisco, Airk Wintrow, Damia Wintrow, Benjamin Parker, & Abigail Parker; four great-grandchildren, Peyton, Dallas, Ryan, & Briella; sister, Freda Creager of Piqua; half-sister, Brenda & husband, Fred Minnich of Troy; two half-brothers, Doug & wife, Connie Wintrow of West Milton & John Wintrow of West Milton; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Visitation and Gathering of Family and Friends will be held 3-8 PM Friday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County or Parkinson’s Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.