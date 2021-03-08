TROY — George E. Grooms, age 75 of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 6, 1945 in Piqua, OH to the late Albert and Bertha (Brewer) Grooms.

Those left to cherish George’s memory include his son, Scott Grooms of Henryville, IN; daughter, Natalie Grooms of Telluride, CO; sister, Wanda (Roger) Hirsch of Piqua, OH; grandchildren, Tyler, Zoe, Amber, and Ashley Grooms; and nephews, Michael (Cindy) Hirsch of Troy and Mitch (Spring) Hirsch of Covington, OH.

George graduated from Tipp City High School to become a member of the National Guard and later went on to work in sales at Eagle Industrial Tire. George was a proud father and grandfather. He had a passion for the game of golf and cherished the friendships he made from the game he loved.

George formerly belonged to the Moose Lodge #2695, Elks Lodge #833 and the Miami Shores Golf Course, all of Troy. He also enjoyed fishing, playing cards and hunting.

A visitation will be held at 11:30-1:30 on Wednesday March 10th, masks and social distancing are required, at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home in Troy, Ohio. A family-only service will follow at Miami Memorial Park in Covington, OH with a Military Honor Guard service by the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy.