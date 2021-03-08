PIQUA — Deborah R. “Debby” Brown, age 68, of Piqua, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at her residence. She was born on May 25, 1952 in Troy to the late Joe Smith, Jr. and Miriam K. (Petry) Smith Tucker.

Debby is survived by husband of 48 years: Jimmie R. “Jim” Brown; brother: Mark D. Smith of Dayton; sister: Kathy Swearingin of Vandalia; sister-in-law: Virginia Brown of Bradford; brother-in-law: Bill (Karin) Brown of Piqua; nieces and nephews: Brian and Brad Swearingin, Justin, Jake and Ben Smith and Rachel Mathes, Trey and Kyle Tucker, Paul Brown, Jackie Bell, Lisa Ruley, James Brown, Kelly Brown, Sarah Fries and Caleb and Sam Brown; and several great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepdad: Noland E. “Eddie” Tucker; brother: Ty Noland Tucker; and brother-in-law: Jack Brown.

Debby was a graduate of Troy High School. She retired from Hobart Corporation. Family was very important to Debby, which included her two boxer dogs.

Private family interment will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.