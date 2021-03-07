NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — A Saturday afternoon barn fire kept firefighters from multiple agencies busy.

Firefighters from Bradford were dispatched to a reported barn fire on Versailles Road at Union-Church Road around 3:45 p.m.

Covington, Russia, Versailles, and Gettysburg Fire Departments provided mutual aide engines, tankers, and manpower.

Bradford fire officials said that a metal barn, approximately 40×60 feet was destroyed by the fire. The building was used as a welding shop.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is listed as “undetermined” at this time.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 6:30 p.m.