Troy senior Jordan Adams finishes 13th at D-I boys state bowling tournament

COLUMBUS — Troy senior Jordan Adams finished 13th in the D-I boys state bowling tournament at Wayne Webb Lanes in Columbus, earning honorable mention All-Ohio honors.

Adams rolled games of 241-181-226 for a 648 series.

He got off to a great start in the opening game.

He struck in six of his first seven frames, then finished with four in a row in the ninth and tenth frames for a 241.

Adams had one double in the second game and four strikes, but two open frames led to a 181.

He came back strong in the third game.

Adams had a clean game with six strikes for a 226.

He finished the day with 20 strikes and just three opens.