Troy Police Department reports

Feb. 26

DISORDERLY: The reporting party said a suspicious male approached her vehicle holding a knife in the 1200 block of Long Street near Floral View apartments. The subject was located and James Meade, 52, of Piqua, was cited for disorderly conduct.

GUN FOUND: A handgun was found in the 1000 block of McKaig Avenue.

TRESPASSING: A Farmers Insurance employee reported a possible homeless subject was trespassing in the building and caused damage to equipment. Case pending.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Adam Payne, 37, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue. He was also charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing at the same business four hours later.

Feb. 27

OVI: An officer responded to the Walgreen’s parking lot on a reckless operation complaint. A male subject was walking backwards along the driver side of a white truck that was in motion. The subject was urinating as he walked along side the truck in motion. The officer jumped into the moving truck to set it in park. _Cody Garber, 29, of Germantown, was charged with OVI, unattended motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and weapons while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.

VEHICLE FOUND: An officer located a parked vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Dayton. The vehicle was located in the 400 block of Stonyridge Avenue. The vehicle was returned to the owner.

Feb. 28

POSSESSION: Brian Riesenberger, of Dayton, was charged with drug paraphernalia at North Dorset and Fleet Road.

March 1

ASSAULT: Dustin Allison, of Carlisle, was charged with assault and aggravated trespassing in the 500 block of Staunton Commons.

OVI: An officer was dispatched to a possible OVI in the 1800 block of West Main Street. The driver, Brandon Sampson, 34, of Piqua, had a warrant out of Shelby County.

OVI: A traffic stop was conducted in the area of West Market and South Ridge Avenue. Erik Henderson, 40, of Dayton, was charged with OVI and possession of marijuana.

March 2

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A reported breaking and entering complaint was filed in the 700 block of South Ridge Avenue.

FAILED TO STOP FOR BUS: At 8:45 a.m. Troy City Schools Transportation officials notified Troy Police of a vehicle violating school bus stop laws in the 3100 block of State Route 718.

MEDS: An officer was dispatched to the Meijer pharmacy for a possible forged prescription. Case pending.

March 3

WARRANT: Caleb Maxon, 22, of Troy, was arrested at the Royal Inn for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

FAILED TO STOP FOR BUS: At 8 a.m. Troy City Schools Transportation officials notified Troy Police of a vehicle violating school bus stop laws.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue reported three tires slashed on their vehicle.

FAILED TO STOP FOR BUS: At 8 a.m. Troy City Schools Transportation officials notified Troy Police of a vehicle violating school bus stop laws in the 3000 block of State Route 718. Short.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer responded to Walmart’s Pharmacy for a fraudulent prescription faxed to the store. Case pending.