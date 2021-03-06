Stouder announces 2021 committee members

TROY — The Stouder Memorial Foundation was established 23 years ago to support organizations who provide health care services in Miami County and has since awarded in excess of $3.5 million to over 30 charitable organizations.

In order to facilitate this grant process, the Stouder Memorial Foundation has an Advisory Committee with nine members serving three-year terms. Beginning in 2021, the Committee is proud to welcome three new members: Jay Patel, Jennifer Walker and Bill Wolke.

Jay Patel brings knowledge of the corporate world with his expertise from his service at Honda of America Mfg, Inc. and his time on the Honda of America’s Foundation Board of Directors.

Jennifer Walker offers medical background as she currently serves as an Emergency Room nurse at UVMC.

Bill Wolke will contribute via his financial expertise with his local Edward Jones office.

Other dedicated members serving on the Stouder Memorial Foundation Advisory Committee include Deb French, Ryan Subler, JoLynn Scalice, Judy Nickras, Melissa Keller and Craig Curcio.

The Stouder Memorial Foundation accepts grant requests from charitable organizations providing health care services in Miami County. Requests will be reviewed for 2021 by the Board of Trustees quarterly in January, April, July and October with the next deadline being April 1, 2021. Grant applications are available online at www.thetroyfoundation.org/stoudermemorialfoundation. For more information please contact 937-339-8935.