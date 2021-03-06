Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.
March 3
WARRANT: Officer met with police officer from Sidney, who had arrested a male on a warrant for felonious assault out of Piqua. The male, Matthew King, 25, of Piqua, was transported to the Miami County Jail.
PEDESTRIAN HIT: Private property accident at Roses Variety Store. Subject stated she was going 5 MPH, turning a corner in a parking lot, when a male “bounced off” the side of her vehicle. Pedestrian refused squad and stated he was not injured other than a small scratch on his hand.
March 4
DUI: Paige Anderson, 30, of Piqua, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, theft, and driving under OVI suspension.
DISORDERLY: Felicia Bourne, 33, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Subject reported his vehicle was spray painted sometime overnight in the 1700 block of Broadway Drive.
FRAUD: Individual advised his employer received an application for unemployment in his name.
FRAUD: Complainant reported unemployment fraud.
SUSPICIOUS: Report of a suspicious van chasing a teenage girl trying to get her inside the vehicle.
SUSPICIOUS: Attempted traffic stop on a male driver. Male parked the vehicle in the 800 block of West Ash Street and ran into a residence. Resident allowed us inside and male was located and cited for driving under suspension and stop sign violation. Female inside arrested on a warrant.