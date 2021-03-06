Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

March 3

WARRANT: Officer met with police officer from Sidney, who had arrested a male on a warrant for felonious assault out of Piqua. The male, Matthew King, 25, of Piqua, was transported to the Miami County Jail.

PEDESTRIAN HIT: Private property accident at Roses Variety Store. Subject stated she was going 5 MPH, turning a corner in a parking lot, when a male “bounced off” the side of her vehicle. Pedestrian refused squad and stated he was not injured other than a small scratch on his hand.

March 4

DUI: Paige Anderson, 30, of Piqua, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, theft, and driving under OVI suspension.

DISORDERLY: Felicia Bourne, 33, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Subject reported his vehicle was spray painted sometime overnight in the 1700 block of Broadway Drive.

FRAUD: Individual advised his employer received an application for unemployment in his name.

FRAUD: Complainant reported unemployment fraud.

SUSPICIOUS: Report of a suspicious van chasing a teenage girl trying to get her inside the vehicle.

SUSPICIOUS: Attempted traffic stop on a male driver. Male parked the vehicle in the 800 block of West Ash Street and ran into a residence. Resident allowed us inside and male was located and cited for driving under suspension and stop sign violation. Female inside arrested on a warrant.