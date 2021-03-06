OSHP Piqua Post presents leadership awards

PIQUA – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the recipients of their 2020 Leadership Awards Friday, Feb. 26 in a virtual ceremony. The ceremony recognizes dozens of state and district award winners for their valuable contributions to our state and communities.

The following members of the Piqua Post were recognized by the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Eric J. Devers was honored as District Trooper of the Year; Tina K. Creviston was honored as District Dispatcher of the Year; Sergeant Joseph M. Weeks was the recognized district trooper; Stacy L. Mullen was the recognized district employee; Trooper Jacob C. Morrison was honored with the Robert Chiaramonte Humanitarian Award; Sergeant David G. Slanker was a Rice Leadership Recipient; Brian W. Oldham was named District Electronic Technician of the Year; John T. Rammel was named District Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector of the Year; Chris C. Lewis was named District Motor Vehicle Inspector of the Year; Stephanie Kelly was a recipient of the District Patrol Family Recognition; and retired Sergeant Charles Wright was a District Distinguised Retiree.