Grigsby named Piqua Firefighter of the Year

PIQUA — The Piqua Fire Department has presented Scott Grigsby with the 2020 Firefighter of the Year award.

According to a press release, Grigsby’s “great attitude” and eagerness to work on projects and assignments played a role in his nomination for the honor.

“Grigsby is always very helpful to people in need and very much appreciated as a member of Piqua Fire,” the release states.

“I honestly was not expecting to receive this award,” Grigsby said. “I am so thankful for the guys I work with and for my officers for choosing me to win the award. It means a lot to me and my family to be recognized as the City of Piqua Fire Fighter of the Year.”

Each year, the Piqua Fire Department awards one firefighter as Firefighter of the Year based on five criteria, including leadership, professionalism, work attitude, job performance, and cooperation with peers, supervisors, and the public. Each member votes for the firefighter they feel best exemplifies the qualities needed to represent the department.

Grigsby joined the department in 2017 and, according to his peers, has a passion for fire services. The department views him as an asset who is very dedicated, hardworking, easy to get along with and an exceptional leader.