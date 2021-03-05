Sculptures on the Square to return to Troy

TROY — This summer, Troy Main Street will once again bring Sculptures on the Square to downtown Troy. The 2021 Sculptures on the Square exhibition, set for June 18 through Oct. 4, is the continuation of a biennial promotional event that began in 2003.

Throughout the years, Sculptures on the Square has featured a variety of artists. In 2003, Sculptures on the Square began with an exhibit that featured works from sculpture artist Seward Johnson, whose work returned in 2005 for the second Sculptures on the Square exhibit.

In 2007, the exhibition focused on the unique and creative talents of local artisans and community groups in the presentation of 26 fiberglass WACO bi-plane replicas. The 2009 Sculptures on the Square exhibition presented 22 sculptures created by 13 local and regional artists working in wood, metal, fiberglass, bronze, and recycled materials. In 2011, the exhibit displayed 27 door sculptures created by local artists and organizations.

In both 2013 and 2019 several life-size Seward Johnson sculptures returned to downtown Troy and the 2015 exhibition featured one 31-foot sculpture of President Abraham Lincoln, also created by Seward Johnson. The 2017 Sculptures on the Square exhibit displayed the work of artist, Gilberto Acecves Navarro in an exhibit titled, Las Bicicletas, which featured 30 colorful steel bicycle sculptures.

As we look forward to the summer of 2021, Troy Main Street is preparing another exciting exhibit. This year, Sculptures on the Square will feature 20 artists from throughout the United States. Each artist has submitted a sculpture that reflects the theme, “Taking Flight.” With Ohio’s rich history of flight and aviation, the committee asked artists to submit sculptures that exemplify what “Taking Flight” represents to them.

“Our Sculptures on the Square committee has been hard at work planning a thoughtful exhibition for the community to enjoy,” said Andrea Keller, executive director of Troy Main Street. “We feel this exhibit will challenge those who explore it to reflect on the theme of ‘taking flight’ and what that theme may mean to them personally. We have received some amazing applications and can’t wait to share the sculptures with the community this summer.”

More information about this year’s Sculptures on the Square program will be coming soon. Sculptures on the Square is made possible through a grant from the General Fund of The Troy Foundation as well as through donations from sponsors.

Sponsorships are still being solicited. If you are interested in being a sponsor for Sculptures on the Square, please contact Andrea Keller at andrea@troymainstreet.org.